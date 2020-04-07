Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Police: Suspect wanted in…

Police: Suspect wanted in theft of 3K pills from Md. pharmacy

The Associated Press

April 7, 2020, 1:12 PM

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland are searching for a suspect accused of cutting a hole through the roof of a pharmacy and stealing thousands of opioid pills from inside.

Anne Arundel County police posted pictures of the alleged suspect on social media Monday and asked for anyone with information to contact detectives.

Police said the unknown person stole more than 3,000 OxyContin tablets from the Glen Burnie business. The person was pictured in security photos with their face covered by a bandana.

OxyContin is a prescription painkiller. Its FDA-approved label warns that even if taken as prescribed, the drug can carry potentially lethal risks of addiction and abuse.

