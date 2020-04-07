Police: Suspect wanted in theft of 3K pills from Md. pharmacy

Anne Arundel County police posted pictures of the alleged suspect on social media Monday and asked for anyone with information to contact detectives.

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland are searching for a suspect accused of cutting a hole through the roof of a pharmacy and stealing thousands of opioid pills from inside.

Anne Arundel County police posted pictures of the alleged suspect on social media Monday and asked for anyone with information to contact detectives.

Police said the unknown person stole more than 3,000 OxyContin tablets from the Glen Burnie business. The person was pictured in security photos with their face covered by a bandana.

OxyContin is a prescription painkiller. Its FDA-approved label warns that even if taken as prescribed, the drug can carry potentially lethal risks of addiction and abuse.

The pictured suspect allegedly cut a hole in the roof of the Soleil Pharmacy on Landmark Drive. He then stole over 3000 Oxycontin pills. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Eastern District Detective Unit at 410-222-6145 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700. pic.twitter.com/Tb9FlUzisU — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) April 6, 2020

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.