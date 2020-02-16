Anne Arundel Co. man suffers burns to 80% of his body after liquid accelerant incident

A Crofton, Maryland, man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after suffering severe burns to most of his body Sunday morning.

The 62-year-old man was trying to burn debris inside a barrel in his backyard in the 500 block of Sulton Avenue around 8:30 a.m.

Lt. Michael Mayo with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said the man was using an ignitable liquid to start the fire, which caused it to spread to his clothes and body.

Mayo said the man has first and second degree burns on over 80% of his body.

Maryland State Police flew the man to the burn center at John Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore.

