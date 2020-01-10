Police: Man assaults woman, other man with ax in Anne Arundel County

A 33-year-old man is accused of assaulting an older man and woman with an ax late Thursday night in Odenton, Maryland, police said.

Around 11:50 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to an assault at a home in the 1300 block of Huntover Drive, Anne Arundel County police said in a release Friday.

The 33-year-old suspect apparently came at a 51-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman with an ax. The victims were able to gain control of the ax and hit the suspect with it, police said.

All three were taken to a hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

Police said a disagreement between the suspect and the victims sparked the assault. Police have not named the suspect or the victims.

Charges have been applied for against the suspect, but they have not yet been served. Police said they will identify the suspect once he is released from the hospital and formally charged.

Below is a map of the area where the assault happened.

