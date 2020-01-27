Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Man drowns in Anne…

Man drowns in Anne Arundel County after trying to retrieve dinghy

The Associated Press

January 27, 2020, 12:39 PM

HARWOOD, Md. (AP) — Fire officials in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, say a man has drowned after diving into a river to retrieve a dinghy.

It happened in the area of the 1300 block of Cumberstone Road, near Locust Point, in Harwood, Maryland.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department says a 911 caller reported a man jumped off a yacht into the Rhode River on Sunday to retrieve the dinghy, went under the water and never resurfaced.

Divers recovered the man’s body just before 6:30 p.m.

His identity hasn’t been released.

