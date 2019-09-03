Foam container ban takes effect in Maryland’s capital city

A ban on plastic foam containers aimed at businesses that sell food has taken effect in Maryland's capital city.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A ban on plastic foam containers aimed at businesses that sell food has taken effect in Maryland’s capital city.

The Capital Gazette reports the ban on the material commonly referred to as Styrofoam began Sunday in Annapolis. The Maryland General Assembly and Anne Arundel County Council have passed similar rules that will go into effect next year.

Lawmakers say the polystyrene in the containers is difficult to recycle and breaks down into small pieces that can invade the water supply.

Annapolis city spokeswoman Mitchelle Stephenson says restaurants and vendors have been alerted twice this year to switch to paper, cardboard or another biodegradable material.

Businesses found in violation of the law are fined $100 for the first offense and $200 for subsequent offenses.

___

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.