Fire engulfs Severn row house, displacing 15

Fire ravaged a Severn, Maryland, rowhome early Monday morning, displacing over a dozen people and causing smoke damage to an adjacent dwelling.

Anne Arundel County first responders were dispatched to a two-story, grouped rowhome in the 1700 block of Meade Village Circle in Severn just before 2 a.m., after a 911 call from an occupant reporting a fire in the living room.

Seventy firefighters, including crews from BWI Airport, battled the flames for an hour, pushing the fire back from the building’s exposed roof and preventing an extension to a neighboring home.

2nd Alarm dwelling fire | 1700 blk Meade Village Cir #Severn | fire in end of group rowhome, extension to one other | original call 0154, U/C 0303 | 1 minor FF injury, 10 displaced | investigation underway pic.twitter.com/pF8xw4dkQ7 — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) September 9, 2019

Fifteen people — six adults, nine children — have been displaced and are receiving assistance from the regional Red Cross, the Anne Arundel County fire department said Monday morning.

Though occupants in both affected homes were sleeping at the time, there were no injuries.

Fire officials say functional smoke alarms led to the safe evacuation of all residents before the arrival of first responders.

Two firefighters were transported for treatment related to exertion, and are listed in good condition.

The precise cause of the fire is still under investigation, but is believed to be accidental.

