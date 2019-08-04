Man charged over ‘random’ Anne Arundel County homicide

Police have charged the suspected killer of a man whose body was found after several days in a parked car in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

On July 27, Anne Arundel County police found the body of Brian Gifford, 56, inside a parked car on the 800 block of Aquahart Road in Glen Burnie. Police said that it appeared that Gifford’s body had been there for some time.

The Anne Arundel Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later determined that the cause of death was consistent with homicide.

Using surveillance footage and canvassing techniques, police were able to identify several witnesses and eventually a person of interest.

The police investigation revealed that Gifford died on the morning of July 17. Gifford was reported missing on July 23 and was last seen July 16. Several items that had been on Gifford’s person were missing from the scene.

Police identified Inari Ramiar Molina, 24, who does not have a fixed address, as the key suspect in Gifford’s death. Molina was already in custody at the Anne Arundel Detention Center after being arrested on Aug. 1 for unrelated crimes.

Anne Arundel police have charged Molina with first and second degree murder, as well as additional charges for assault, armed robbery and reckless endangerment.

Police believe Gifford’s murder was the result of a random act of violence and that Molina did not target him specifically.

