Anne Arundel Co. child seriously hurt in bus stop hit-and-run

After striking the child at Shoreline Boulevard and Bayou Bend Boulevard, the driver of the SUV left the scene, Anne Arundel County police said.

An 8-year-old child suffered serious injuries after being struck by a SUV while trying to board a school bus, in Laurel, Maryland, Thursday morning.

Anne Arundel County police were called to the area of Shoreline Boulevard and Bayou Bend Boulevard around 7 a.m., and learned the child was struck by a dark colored SUV while attempting to board the bus.

Sgt. Jacklyn Davis said the child was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said at the time that the driver didn’t stop.

But around 11:30 a.m., police said via Twitter that the driver called them and said that he did in fact stop his vehicle and got out, but that the child ran away, presumably to go home.

The driver has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident. Police said the cause of the accident was pedestrian error, because it didn’t happen in an area where the driver was required to stop.

