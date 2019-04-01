1 dead after shooting in Glen Burnie

Police are searching for a suspect and have asked the public to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

A man is dead after a shooting in Glen Burnie, Maryland, on Monday morning.

The Anne Arundel County police said the shooting occurred at the Colonial Square Apartments, on Virginia Lane, off Oakwood Road, just after 7 a.m.

Police are searching for a suspect and have asked the public to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

Two nearby elementary schools, Oakwood and Woodside, are keeping students indoors on Monday as a precaution.

