1 dead after shooting in Glen Burnie

By Teddy Gelman April 15, 2019 10:32 am 04/15/2019 10:32am
A man is dead after a shooting in Glen Burnie, Maryland, on Monday morning.

The Anne Arundel County police said the shooting occurred at the Colonial Square Apartments, on Virginia Lane, off Oakwood Road, just after 7 a.m.

Police are searching for a suspect and have asked the public to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

Two nearby elementary schools, Oakwood and Woodside, are keeping students indoors on Monday as a precaution.

Below is a map of the area:

Topics:
anne arundel county police Anne Arundel County, MD News crime glen burnie investigation Local News Maryland News police shooting
