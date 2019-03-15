202
Wrong-way crash kills 1 in Anne Arundel County

By Rick Massimo March 15, 2019 2:20 pm 03/15/2019 02:20pm
A Maryland man is accused of causing a three-vehicle crash in Anne Arundel County that killed a vehicle passenger in the predawn hours of Friday.

Maryland State Police said in a statement Friday that they were called to a crash on Interstate 195 on the Patapsco River Bridge at about 1:30 a.m.

Police said it was caused when a vehicle driven by Brandon Hinkley, 34, of Jessup, Maryland, was heading east in the westbound lanes and struck a van and an SUV coming west.

A passenger in the van was declared dead at the scene; police haven’t released his name yet.

Hinkley and a 46-year-old man from Woodbridge, Virginia, who was driving the van, were taken by ambulance to shock trauma, in Baltimore. The driver of the SUV and his two passengers were treated at the scene.

Police said an arrest warrant has been issued for Hinkley and that he’ll face charges, including manslaughter, criminal negligent manslaughter and homicide by motor vehicle under the influence once he is released from the hospital. They’re continuing to investigate.

