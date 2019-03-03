3 stranded boaters rescued by Maryland State Police helicopter

Maryland State Police successfully rescued three stranded boaters by helicopter when their vessels took on water in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, on Saturday night.

According to police, a distress call came in just after 9:30 p.m. for two boats that were taking on water near Shady Side. The three passengers of the boats managed to make it to what police called a “marshy shoreline,” but got stranded there and needed to be rescued.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department requested Maryland State Police send a helicopter unit to find the boaters. With the helicopter crew’s help, an Anne Arundel fire crew was able to find the boaters, but could not get close enough to make a rescue due to shallow water.

The crew of the helicopter installed a hoist system, lifted the boaters into the aircraft and took them to safety.

Below is a map of the area where the incident occurred:

