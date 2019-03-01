202
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » 1 dead, 3 injured…

1 dead, 3 injured after three-car crash in Maryland

By The Associated Press March 17, 2019 2:42 pm 03/17/2019 02:42pm
4 Shares

LINTHICUM, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say one person was killed and several injured in a three-car crash.

A news release says the crash happened Sunday morning at 2:30 in Linthicum when a sedan traveling north on a highway rear-ended another car, forcing that car to rear-end a third car.

The first car overturned and ejected both occupants. Police say 21-year-old Iana McDaniel pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger was taken to the hospital.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were treated and released at the scene.

Authorities say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Anne Arundel County, MD News fatal crash linthicum Local News Maryland News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Warm and hearty soup recipes

Take the edge off the chill with these warm and hearty soups. Scroll through the gallery for the best fall and winter recipes.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!