202
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Health groups back down…

Health groups back down payment insurance plan in Maryland

By The Associated Press February 13, 2019 5:05 am 02/13/2019 05:05am
Share
A general view of the front of the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Md., Friday, Oct. 25, 2013. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Health organizations in Maryland are backing a proposal to create an individual health care mandate at the state level.

Several groups and lawmakers will gather in Annapolis on Wednesday to endorse legislation in the Maryland General Assembly that would revive the mandate that was gutted at the federal level. But instead of requiring those who remain uninsured to pay a penalty, the measure would require them to pay a down payment on health insurance.

The measure stalled last year in Annapolis, but supporters are hoping the idea is gaining momentum and will have the votes this year.

Supporters say the bill has more than 80 co-sponsors in the General Assembly.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Anne Arundel County, MD News Local News Maryland News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Dreaming of concerts under the warm summer sun? Check out which artists are performing in Wolf Trap's summer lineup.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500