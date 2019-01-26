PHOTOS: Thousands plunge into Cheseapeake Bay for a good cause

Taking a dip into icy-cold water in January may sound like an unpleasant time, but thousands of people bared the cold Chesapeake Bay waters for a good cause. See photos.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Thousands gathered along the shores of Sandy Point State Park for a yearly fundraising tradition — a plunge in the winter waters of Chesapeake Bay to benefit Special Olympics Maryland.

This year’s fundraising goal is $1.15 million.

The Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge spanned Thursday, Friday and Saturday; and it included several categories, including plunges for kids and families, police, schools and even a dip for Baltimore Ravens fans.

Some folks donned everyday swimming trunks while others were dressed to the nines in clownfish and shark costumes, tutus and grass skirts.

Those who stormed the frigid waters did so for different reasons.

It was Caitlin Pattanashetti’s ninth year. She took part to remember a friend who she used to plunge with when she was younger. “He passed away when I was in ninth grade, so I’m trying to keep the memory alive.”

Some shivered while exiting the water, but for others it was just another day.

“I’m a commercial diver,” said John Dubiel, of Baltimore. “I work in this kind of stuff. Once I get out there and everything goes numb, it’s all good. This is my 11th-consecutive plunge. It’s a great cause. And, it’s a lot of fun.”

