Police say road rage led to Anne Arundel Co. stabbing

WASHINGTON — A Thanksgiving-morning road-rage incident resulted in a stabbing in Anne Arundel County, police said, and the suspect and a driver are still being sought.

The victim suffered only minor injuries, “but it could have been much, much worse,” said Sgt. Jacklyn Davis, with Anne Arundel County police, on Friday.

Davis said it happened on Central Avenue at Muddy Creek Driver, in Edgewater, at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, when two drivers pulled off to the side of the road and got into an argument.

A passenger in one of the vehicles eventually got out and stabbed the driver of the other vehicle in the hip, Davis said; then he and the driver got back in the vehicle and drove off.

Police described the suspect as a white boy, about 16, with curly hair; the driver, as a middle-ages white woman with curly brown hair, and the vehicle as a dark green Jeep Compass or Jeep Patriot. They’re asking anyone with more information to call the detectives at 410-222-1960, or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Davis said the police don’t know what caused the argument, but added that people shouldn’t take driving disputes into their own hands: “Call us. Let us pull somebody over; don’t try to give a driving lesson on the side of the road.”

Frustration with other drivers can be understandable, Davis said: “We all do it, honestly” — but people should leave the law enforcement to the professionals.

“Get a tag number, let us know where you last saw them, and let us look for them,” Davis said. “You never know who’s in that car or what they’re capable of.”

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.

