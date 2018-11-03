202
Florida yoga studio shooter was former teacher in Anne Arundel Co.

By Jennifer Ortiz November 3, 2018 4:46 pm 11/03/2018 04:46pm
The gunman who killed two women and injured five others at a yoga studio Friday before killing himself was formerly a teacher in Anne Arundel County, a school official has confirmed with WTOP.

Scott Paul Beierle, 40, taught English and social studies at Meade High School from 2005 to 2007. Beierle resigned after the 2006-2007 school year, Bob Mosier, chief communications officer with Anne Arundel County Public Schools confirmed with WTOP.

The Associated Press reports that Beierle posed as a customer at the Tallahassee yoga studio on the second floor of the shopping mall to gain entrance and then began shooting. He shot six people and pistol-whipped another.

Beierle had fatally shot himself by the time police responded.

Police believe Beierle acted alone but they were still looking into a motive for the shooting. He had been in the military and was a graduate of nearby Florida State University, but was living in Deltona, a town in central Florida east of Orlando. Authorities in that county were searching his residence there.

The two killed Friday were a student and faculty member at Florida State University, according to university officials. The department identified them as Dr. Nancy Van Vessem, 61, and Maura Binkley, 21.

“It’s a place that brings my joy and peace, and I think it’s ruined,” said Katie Bohnett, an instructor at the yoga studio who skipped her normal Friday practice to meet a friend for dinner. “This monster ruined it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Anne Arundel County, MD News florida Local News Maryland News National News Scott Paul Beierle Tallahassee yoga studio shooting
