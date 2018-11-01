202.5
1 dead in pedestrian crash in Anne Arundel Co.

By Hallie Mellendorf November 13, 2018 12:21 am 11/13/2018 12:21am
WASHINGTON — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a minivan in Laurel, Maryland, Sunday evening.

At approximately 6:23 p.m., officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Laurel Fort Meade Road at Russett Green W.

The pedestrian, identified as a 51-year-old man from Severn, Maryland, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the minivan was not injured.

An investigation of the crash revealed that the Ford minivan was traveling west on Laurel Fort Meade Road when the pedestrian began to cross the roadway from the nearby gas station. The pedestrian was using the crosswalk, but a security video shows he had a “Do Not Walk” signal.

The pedestrian attempted to time his way in between gaps in the westbound traffic and was hit in the last lane he attempted to cross. The driver of the minivan remained on the scene until police arrived.

Below is a map of where the pedestrian was struck:

