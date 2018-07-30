202
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Not-guilty plea in Capital…

Not-guilty plea in Capital Gazette murders

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP July 30, 2018 4:56 pm 07/30/2018 04:56pm
380 Shares
Jarrod Ramos will stand trial in Anne Arundel Circuit Court, for the murder of five employees at the Capital Gazette. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The man who was charged with killing five people last month in the Capital Gazette newsroom has pleaded not guilty.

Related Stories

Jarrod Ramos was not in the courtroom on Monday, but his public defender, William Davis, entered the plea for him.

Circuit Court Judge William Mulford said the public defender for Jarrod Ramos, William Davis, had entered his appearance, and filed motions for discovery and a speedy trial. That means Ramos, 38, did not need to appear.

Ramos remains held without bond. His next court appearance — a status hearing before Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Laura Kiessling — in August, will focus on scheduling matters.

“Normally, in an initial appearance a judge will advise the defendant of his right to counsel, of each and every one of the charges, and the maximum penalty faced,” said Wes Adams, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney, after the brief hearing.

Davis’ appearance “eliminates the need for the judge to have that hearing, because now counsel’s responsibility is to advise his client of each of the charges, and each of the maximum penalties.”

Ramos was indicted on a total of 23 counts, including five counts of murder, in the June 28 deaths of Rob Hiassen, Wendi Winters, Gerald Fischman, John McNamara and Rebecca Smith.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Gallery

PHOTOS: Shooting at Capital Gazette building in Annapolis

See photos from the day of the shooting
Topics:
Anne Arundel County, MD News Capital Gazette crime gerald fischman jarrod ramos John McNamara Latest News laura kiessling Local News Maryland News neal augenstein rebecca smith rob hiassen wendi winters Wes Adams william davis
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500