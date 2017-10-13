WTOP Sports’ Dave Johnson inducted into Anne Arundel Co. Sports Hall of Fame

WASHINGTON — The Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame has some new inductees, including WTOP Sports Director and Anchor Dave Johnson.

Johnson was one of five people inducted into the county’s Sports Hall of Fame on Oct. 11, 2017.

Brooks Barnard, Tim Mealey, Dave Norton and Kevin Slade were also added into the hall of fame.

Watch a video of Johnson’s speech:

