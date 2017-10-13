201.5
WTOP Sports’ Dave Johnson inducted into Anne Arundel Co. Sports Hall of Fame

By WTOP Staff October 13, 2017 6:03 pm 10/13/2017 06:03pm
WASHINGTON — The Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame has some new inductees, including WTOP Sports Director and Anchor Dave Johnson.

Johnson was one of five people inducted into the county’s Sports Hall of Fame on Oct. 11, 2017.

Brooks Barnard, Tim Mealey, Dave Norton and Kevin Slade were also added into the hall of fame.

Watch a video of Johnson’s speech:

Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame Anne Arundel County, MD News dave johnson Latest News Local News Maryland News Sports Sports Hall of Fame
