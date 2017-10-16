Md. native injured in Vegas massacre is back in home state

Tina Frost from Crofton, Maryland, was shot in the face when Stephen Paddock opened fire on tens of thousands of concertgoers in Las Vegas. Frost, who underwent surgery and lost her right eye, took her first steps since the shooting on Friday and was brought back to her home state after being taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital over the weekend.

Tina Frost poses for a photo with her mother, Mary Watson Moreland. Frost was shot in the face and lost her right eye in the mass shooting in Las Vegas. (Courtesy Frost family)

WASHINGTON — A woman from Crofton, Maryland, who was seriously injured in the Las Vegas massacre, is back in Maryland after being taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital over the weekend.

Tina Frost was flown from a Vegas hospital Sunday to Baltimore and was admitted to Johns Hopkins in the evening hours, according to The Capital Gazette.

Family members said the 27-year-old made a lot of progress in recent days.

“There could be some impairment in the future, but once she starts breathing better, I think she’s going to be able to talk,” Frost’s Las Vegas neurosurgeon Dr. Keith Blum told The Capital Gazette. “If we kept her in Vegas for four or five more days, she might have been able to walk out of the hospital.”

Frost was shot in the head Oct. 1 while attending the Route 91 Harvest festival with her boyfriend.

Hundreds were injured and 58 were killed in the massacre, and the bullet that hit Frost shattered part of her skull.

Blum was forced to remove Frosts’s right eye.

“There’s so many people that need help, and she’s certainly one of them, but she’s one of the fortunate ones,” Blum told The Capital Gazette. “She’s tough, and I‘m hoping for continued improvement.”

Frost made significant strides last week, according to her mother who wrote updates on a GoFundMe page set up to help with Frost’s medical bills.

“She opens her left eye and looks all around the room at us and also took her first steps today with the assistance of the nurses,” Frost’s mother, Mary Watson Moreland, wrote on Friday. “She also breathed on her own for a full 6 hours! We are so proud of our Tina, and everyone is amazed at every single movement she makes.”

The GoFundMe page has generated more than $550,000, and others in Maryland have raised thousands more to support Frost’s recovery and medical bills.

Frost graduated from Arundel High School in 2008. She had been working in California as an accountant.

