201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Md. native injured in…

Md. native injured in Vegas massacre is back in home state

By Nick Iannelli | @NickWTOP October 16, 2017 5:39 am 10/16/2017 05:39am
Share

Tina Frost from Crofton, Maryland, was shot in the face when Stephen Paddock opened fire on tens of thousands of concertgoers in Las Vegas. Frost, who underwent surgery and lost her right eye, took her first steps since the shooting on Friday and was brought back to her home state after being taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital over the weekend.

WASHINGTON — A woman from Crofton, Maryland, who was seriously injured in the Las Vegas massacre, is back in Maryland after being taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital over the weekend.

Tina Frost was flown from a Vegas hospital Sunday to Baltimore and was admitted to Johns Hopkins in the evening hours, according to The Capital Gazette.

Related Gallery

Photos: Gunman opens fire on Las Vegas Strip

An outdoor country concert in Las Vegas ended in chaos when a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a casino. See photos and videos.

Family members said the 27-year-old made a lot of progress in recent days.

“There could be some impairment in the future, but once she starts breathing better, I think she’s going to be able to talk,” Frost’s Las Vegas neurosurgeon Dr. Keith Blum told The Capital Gazette. “If we kept her in Vegas for four or five more days, she might have been able to walk out of the hospital.”

Frost was shot in the head Oct. 1 while attending the Route 91 Harvest festival with her boyfriend.

Hundreds were injured and 58 were killed in the massacre, and the bullet that hit Frost shattered part of her skull.

Related Stories

Blum was forced to remove Frosts’s right eye.

“There’s so many people that need help, and she’s certainly one of them, but she’s one of the fortunate ones,” Blum told The Capital Gazette. “She’s tough, and I‘m hoping for continued improvement.”

Frost made significant strides last week, according to her mother who wrote updates on a GoFundMe page set up to help with Frost’s medical bills.

“She opens her left eye and looks all around the room at us and also took her first steps today with the assistance of the nurses,” Frost’s mother, Mary Watson Moreland, wrote on Friday. “She also breathed on her own for a full 6 hours! We are so proud of our Tina, and everyone is amazed at every single movement she makes.”

The GoFundMe page has generated more than $550,000, and others in Maryland have raised thousands more to support Frost’s recovery and medical bills.

Frost graduated from Arundel High School in 2008. She had been working in California as an accountant.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Anne Arundel County, MD News john hopkins hospital Las Vegas shooting Latest News Local News Maryland News nick iannelli tina frost
Recommended
Latest
Remembering greatest moments in RFK Stadium history (Photos)
Celebrity birthdays Oct. 15-21
Outrageous vanity plates
Today in History: Oct. 16
Military dogs honored with K-9 Medal of Courage
Most expensive homes sold in DC area in Sept.
Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs
Harvest Moon
Las Vegas receives outpouring of support
Where to go apple picking
Brewery Guide
Trump visits Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria
Gunman opens fire on Vegas Strip
Rock legend Tom Petty dies at 66
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Halloween treats that aren’t candy
Seinfeld, Chappelle grab coffee in DC
10 college majors with great starting salaries
Dogs and cats of Congress
DIY Halloween costumes
21 best spots for fall vacation
Real-life Hogwarts
Winery Guide
Best area universities
Pumpkin spice craze
15 healthy and hearty soup recipes
Sneak peek: The Wharf
Best Stephen King screen adaptations
18 can’t-miss fall festivals in DC area
Your fall movie guide
Screwy DC road signs
White House renovations
Solar eclipse
Flashback: Amy Carter Goes to Washington
Tips for cracking crabs
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
2017 local deaths of note