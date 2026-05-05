Todd is a 1-year-old pittie mix, a precious, bouncy sweetheart bursting with energy and love.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Meet Todd, a special pittie mix filled with energy

Many animals come to the shelter, and all are special — but some are truly extraordinary.

Todd is one of those amazing survivor dogs, and he’s ready for the next chapter of his life with loving, caring people by his side. Todd is a 1-year-old pittie mix, a precious, bouncy sweetheart bursting with energy and love.

When Todd arrived to the shelter, he had severe trauma to one eye that required removal. He was also terribly thin. Thanks to the incredible medical team at the Humane Rescue Alliance, this innocent angel received the care he desperately needed — and he thrived.

Despite everything he’s been through, Todd remains a happy, affectionate boy.

He’s looking for an understanding home that can help him navigate life with limited sight and support him with any medical needs that arise. He deserves kindness, patience and a family who sees how worthy he is.

Please meet this handsome, courageous pup and make his world so much better.

Adopt Todd and give him the loving future he’s fought so hard for.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.