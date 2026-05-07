Injured US military veterans find relief and awe swimming with a whale shark at Georgia Aquarium

ATLANTA (AP) — Swimming with manta rays, giant groupers, and even a whale shark brought joy and excitement to a…

ATLANTA (AP) — Swimming with manta rays, giant groupers, and even a whale shark brought joy and excitement to a group of injured U.S. military veterans who got to experience the healing power of water and wildlife at the Georgia Aquarium.

The swim Wednesday at the aquarium in Atlanta also gave the U.S. service people who are part of the Wounded Warrior Project a much needed respite from their recovery and the stresses of life. The organization works with injured and wounded veterans and their families,

“It gives them, you know, 30 or 40 minutes to just relax,” said Jason Bush, manager of the aquarium’s Military Salute program, which once a week brings members of the armed forces to swim or dive with marine animals.

“Whether it’s swimming in the water or scuba diving in particular, you’re weightless,” he added. “So physically, it takes away even for a moment physical pain that you feel when you’re on land.”

The military veterans snorkeled or swam with the giant whale shark, Yushan, stingrays, and a variety of other marine animals. After being rescued from a Taiwanese fish market several years ago, Yushan is the only whale shark in captivity in the Western Hemisphere, according to aquarium officials.

“They go in nervous and they come out saying it’s the best experience they’ve had in their life,” Bush said.

William Mund, a U.S. Marine gunnery sergeant who was wounded in Iraq, said the water helps with his blood flow. His swim with the whale shark was a “once-in-a-lifetime thing,” he said.

U.S. Army Col. Quentin Collins was wounded twice in Iraq – once by a mortar and then a second time when he drove over an improvised explosive device. Collins, who is paralyzed, said his favorite part was “surfing” with the whale shark.

“Actually, its wake pulled me with it,” a joyous Collins said. “So I was swimming forward and the next thing I know, I’m going backwards and I realized the whale shark is right below me.”

Quentin had not been in the water since 2020 because of his injuries. His son, Ian Collins, got to witness his it.

“It’s a wonderful thing to see my dad being able to enjoy things he couldn’t anymore,” he said. “It’s a great thing to see.”

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