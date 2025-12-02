American Eagle: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $91.3…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $91.3 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 53 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.32 billion.

American Eagle shares have climbed 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $20.83, an increase of 4.5% in the last 12 months.

