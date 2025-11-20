Photos show release of giant Amazon river turtle hatchlings in key Brazilian reserve

TAPAUA, Brazil (AP) — Environmental agents from Brazil’s Chico Mendes Institute released giant Amazon River turtle hatchlings into the waters…

TAPAUA, Brazil (AP) — Environmental agents from Brazil’s Chico Mendes Institute released giant Amazon River turtle hatchlings into the waters of the Abufari Biological Reserve in Tapaua, Amazonas state, as part of a long-running conservation program. The reserve, home to an egg-laying area for the species within an integral protection zone, plays a crucial role in ensuring the survival of the turtle species known as podocnemis expansa.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.