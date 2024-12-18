AP photographers capture stunning scenes of nature and wildlife in 2024

An insect hovers near flowers decorating the area around the holy remains of the patron saint of the Romanian capital…

An insect hovers near flowers decorating the area around the holy remains of the patron saint of the Romanian capital Bucharest.

A municipal worker in Montenegro holds owlets rescued from a fallen tree after a powerful storm in Podgorica. A herd of deer cross a road in a bucolic scene near Frankfurt, Germany.

In a world where war and disaster dominates headlines, the natural world survives and even thrives. AP photographers document it, often spotting beauty even while covering death and destruction.

