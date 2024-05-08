PetIQ: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $14.9 million. On…

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $14.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The pet medications and products maker posted revenue of $308.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $302.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, PetIQ said it expects revenue in the range of $325 million to $335 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion.

