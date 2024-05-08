Central Garden: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENT) on Wednesday reported fiscal…

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $62 million.

On a per-share basis, the Walnut Creek, California-based company said it had net income of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 99 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The maker of products for the pet supply and lawn and garden markets posted revenue of $900.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $895.7 million.

Central Garden shares have increased 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $41.73, an increase of 39% in the last 12 months.

