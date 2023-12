DENVER (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about a ruling in a lawsuit regarding the reintroduction of…

DENVER (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about a ruling in a lawsuit regarding the reintroduction of gray wolves in Colorado. A judge has not yet ruled on a request that would delay Colorado’s plan to begin the program this month.

