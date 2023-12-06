Chewy: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — Chewy Inc. (CHWY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $35.8 million in…

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — Chewy Inc. (CHWY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $35.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Plantation, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The online pet store posted revenue of $2.74 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.75 billion.

