How to keep pets safe amid the smells and tastes of fall

As the sights, sounds and tastes of fall beckon, some pets are not immune to its call. Area veterinarians are sending a clear warning that some of Autumn's delights could be dangerous for dogs and cats.

Dr. Ashley Young, an associate veterinarian at Poolesville Veterinary Clinic in Montgomery County, Maryland, is seeing an alarming trend among dogs attracted to the bright leaves this season.

“With the leaves falling, ticks love to live in that leaf litter,” Young said. “They are year-round, but right now there’s a burst of ticks because it’s a perfect spot to live. And as dogs run through, ticks just hop on them and you.”

She suggests keeping up or renewing a tick preventive treatment to keep pets safe.

Another hazard of the season is festive harvest decorations, especially those with corn — some dogs could need surgery if they try to digest corn cobs, Young told WTOP.

“They swallow the cob whole and when it goes down, it sucks in moisture from their intestines becoming a major blockage,” she said. “It doesn’t dissolve. It doesn’t break down; it’ll just stick in there forever.”

Adventurous hikes are a good way to take in the changing colors of fall, but keep a close eye on acorns, Young said.

Dogs are attracted to them, but they can do harm if a pet, especially a small dog, takes a bite.

“If a 100-pound Rottweiler eats an acorn. It will be fine. [The dog] is just going to poop it out,” she said. “If a 15-pound dog eats an acorn, it may not pass through. I will just sit in the intestines and then we will have to go in there and take it out.”

Acorns also have tannins, a toxic chemical found in wood, bark, some leaves and grapes. Too much of it and pets can become sick.

Young said pet owners should always have the poison control hotline by the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals close by.

And that leads to chocolate. Many homes are stocking up with treats, especially chocolate, as Halloween gets closer.

Veterinarians have warned of the danger of sweets to pets for decades, but Young said it’s not just the chocolate candies that can sicken animals.

“What people don’t think about is brownies,” she said. “Brownies have pure cocoa in them, so there’s a stronger volume of chocolate than what you would see in a Milky Way bar.”