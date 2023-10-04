Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Coverage Plan will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern unless specified otherwise.

SOUTH CAROLINA

TIGER KING STAR-WILDLIFE TRAFFICKING

WINCHESTER, Va. — Virginia’s attorney general says an animal trainer featured in the popular Netflix series “Tiger King” has received a suspended two-year sentence after being convicted of wildlife trafficking. Attorney General Jason Miyares said Tuesday that Bhagavan “Doc” Antle is also banned from owning and dealing in exotic wild animals in the state for five years. A jury convicted Antle in June of two felony counts each of wildlife trafficking and conspiring to wildlife traffic. Antle owns the Myrtle Beach Safari and appeared in the Netflix documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.” Prosecutors said Myrtle Beach Safari’s lucrative petting zoo motivated Antle to maintain a steady supply of immature lion cubs. SENT: 200 words, photo.

____

VIRGINIA

YOUNGKIN-VOTING RIGHTS

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration says it is working to fix an error that caused an unknown number of eligible Virginians to be removed from the voter rolls. VPM News reported that state election officials are collaborating with Virginia State Police to identify voters whose registration was “canceled in error” and are beginning the process of having those people immediately reinstated. The Richmond news outlet reported Tuesday that the problem appears to stem from recent changes the agency has made to clean voter rolls. Previous reporting from VPM uncovered the case of a man removed over a technical probation violation. The ACLU of Virginia says it’s aware of similar reports. SENT: 510 words, photo.

HOSPITALS-STRIKE

OAKLAND, Calif. — Some 75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who say understaffing is hurting patient care have walked off the job in multiple states, kicking off a major health care worker strike. Wednesday’s strike comes in a year that has seen workers strike in various industries from entertainment to hospitality. Kaiser Permanente is one of the country’s larger insurers and health care system operators. The strikers include licensed vocational nurses, home health aides and ultrasound sonographers, as well as technicians. Doctors aren’t participating. Union members are seeking higher wages and more staff. A Kaiser executive said its compensation and retention are better than competitors. By Stephanie Dazio. SENT: 840 words, photos.

PHILANTHROPY-MACARTHUR-FELLOWS

The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation has announced its 2023 class of fellows, often known as recipients of the “genius grant.” The 20 new MacArthur fellows include a scientist who studies the airborne transmission of diseases and a master hula dancer and cultural preservationist. The sitting U.S. poet laureate and an attorney who documents the deaths of people in prison also are among those selected. Recipients of the fellowship receive a grant of $800,000 over five years and can spend the money however they want. The foundation oversees a nomination and review process to select the fellows, which often takes years. By Thalia Beaty. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

MORGAN-STATE-UNIVERSITY-SHOOTING

BALTIMORE — Five people injured in gunfire that erupted during homecoming week events at Morgan State University late Tuesday were likely not the shooters’ intended targets, according to Baltimore police. Police Commissioner Richard Worley says at least two people opened fire when a dispute between two groups escalated. He said they were targeting one person, who wasn’t injured. The updates Wednesday morning helped quell rumors about whether the attack was racially motivated or a planned school shooting on the historically Black university campus. The shooting unfolded after a coronation ceremony for Mister and Miss Morgan State in the campus auditorium while attendees were walking to a coronation ball. By Lea Skene.

IN BRIEF:

— UNIVERSITY BUS CRASH — Authorities say a University of Maryland bus has crashed injuring 27 people.

____

LOCALIZATION

CHILD CARE FUNDING-LOCALIZE IT: After two years of receiving federal subsidies, 220,000 child care programs across the country lost funding. Part of the largest investment in child care in U.S. history, the monthly payments ranged from hundreds to tens of thousands of dollars. The funding that ended Saturday was meant to stabilize the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. Providers say ending it puts at risk millions of children and their families. We highlight states where the situation is most dire, give some examples of state actions to try and curb the problem and offer suggestions for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

AUTO-WORKERS-STRIKE-LOCALIZE IT: The United Auto Workers union expanded its strikes against Detroit automakers, ordering 7,000 more workers to walk off the job in Illinois and Michigan. The move announced Friday is supposed to put more pressure on the companies to improve their offers. It marked the second time the union has widened the walkout, which started two weeks ago at three assembly plants. The most recent additions are a Ford plant in Chicago and a General Motors assembly factory near Lansing. We list the city and state of each strike location along with tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

HAWAII WILDFIRES-WATER GAPS-LOCALIZE IT: A recent fire on Maui highlighted a nationwide problem: Many communities lack enough backup power to fight fires and supply clean water when in a disaster knocks out power. Hours before devastating wildfires scorched the historic community of Lahaina, a shortage of backup power for critical pumps seriously hindered firefighting efforts on a blaze 24 miles away, in the mountain town of Kula, county water director John Stufflebean told The Associated Press. Experts said it’s unclear how big the vulnerability is across the country, but many systems lack sufficient backup power to keep pressure in their water pipes when the electric grid fails. We provide suggested reporting threads and questions for local water utilities. Find the latest Localize It guides.

VEHICLES VS. PEDESTRIANS-LOCALIZE IT: October is Pedestrian Safety Month, and government statistics show that pedestrian roadway deaths have been on the rise for years. Safety advocates say part of the problem is increasingly large trucks and SUVs that are especially dangerous to walkers, runners and bicyclists. Since 2011, pedestrian and cyclist deaths have increased by 64%, to an estimated 8,413 in 2022. We provide links to national and state data and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

RAILROAD PROJECTS-LOCALIZE IT: The Biden administration announced more than $1.4 billion in grants Monday to improve railroad safety and boost capacity across the country. Much of the money for the grants comes from the 2021 infrastructure law. The money will fund 70 projects in 35 states and Washington D.C. We list the projects and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

——————————

AUDIO

Trio wins Nobel Prize in chemistry for work on quantum dots, used in electronics and medical imaging

Trump turns his fraud trial into a campaign stop as he seeks to capitalize on his legal woes

Thousands of US health care workers go on strike in multiple states over wages and staff shortages

Federal government to conduct nationwide emergency alert test Wednesday via mobile phones, cable TV

____

NEW TO STORYSHARE: SOLUTIONS JOURNALISM NETWORK

Looking for more state news and photos? Sign up to participate in AP StoryShare, an online platform where news organizations from a growing list of states share content.

Besides state and regional news, StoryShare offers distinctive reporting around broad topics such as climate, education and Indigenous affairs. The platform now also has a network devoted to solutions-focused journalism.

Access to StoryShare is free for AP members. For account information, contact Jennifer Lehman at jlehman@ap.org or our team at storyshare@ap.org.

——————————

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

——————————

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.