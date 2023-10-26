AP Week in Pictures: Global | Oct. 20 – 26, 2023

Shepherds defending ancient grazing and migration rights guide sheep through a city square during the annual parade in Spain. Palestinians…

Shepherds defending ancient grazing and migration rights guide sheep through a city square during the annual parade in Spain. Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes in southern Gaza Strip. Chinese astronauts attend a send-off ceremony for their manned space mission in northwestern China. And in sports, Afghanistan captain Hashimatullah Shahidi celebrated their win against Pakistan during the Cricket World Cup match in India.

The selection was curated jointly by AP photo editors Aaron Jackson in New York and Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi.

