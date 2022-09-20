Dogtopia wants dog owners to help it break Guinness World Record

Do you have a picture of your pup on your phone? Want to help break a world record?

A dog day care, boarding and grooming service with a location in Virginia wants you to help them break a Guinness World Record on Tuesday, which marks its 20th anniversary.

Dogtopia has locations across the country and in Canada. Locally, it has locations in D.C., Virginia and Maryland.

To take part in the record attempt, upload a photo of your dog sitting to Instagram starting at 2 p.m. and ending at 3 p.m. on Tuesday using the hashtag #DogtopiaDogParty in the main caption.

Only one dog can be included per post and you only need to post one image per account. And, your Instagram account has to be public in order to make it count.