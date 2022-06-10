RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine fears long war | 3 foreigners fighters for Ukraine sentenced to death | Soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk survives in exile
Police: Man who died in lake with gators missing 3 limbs

The Associated Press

June 10, 2022, 11:25 AM

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A man found dead in a Florida lake while searching for Frisbees and other flying discs was missing three limbs after a likely encounter with alligators, police said Friday.

Largo Police Department spokeswoman Megan Santo said in an email that the medical examiner’s final report on the death of Sean McGuinness would be finished in about two months.

McGuinness, 47, was found May 31 in the lake in Taylor Park, which is adjacent to a disc golf course. Authorities say McGuinness was known to frequent the lake to find discs and sell them.

It’s not clear whether McGuinness drowned, had a medical issue or was killed by alligators. But Santo said he was missing three limbs when his body was found.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said two large alligators were trapped — one 10 feet (3 meters) long, the other 8 feet (2.4 meters) — but necropsies did not implicate either in McGuinness’ death.

Largo is a suburb of St. Petersburg.

