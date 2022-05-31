RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Half of Sievierodonetsk seized | War crimes meeting held at Hague | EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil | A ‘terrible nightmare’
Home » Animals & Pets » Man found dead in…

Man found dead in gator-filled lake near disc golf course

The Associated Press

May 31, 2022, 12:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a man died searching for Frisbees in a lake at a disc golf course where people are warned by signs to beware of alligators.

The unidentified man was looking for Frisbees and other discs in the water and “a gator was involved,” the Largo Police Department said in an email Tuesday. No other details were immediately released.

Police said gator trappers are responding to Taylor Lake, a part of the 153-acre (62-hectare) John S. Taylor Park in Largo, a suburb of St. Petersburg.

The park’s website notes that patrons can “discover the sport of disc golf on a course set in the natural beauty of this park.” The course is set along the lake, which has no-swimming signs posted along it.

Now, police are telling people to avoid the lake while the investigation continues.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Animals & Pets | Lifestyle News | National News

Federal AI task force outlines ‘equitable future’ for R&D resources

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

Agency leaders should listen more, act on employees’ reentry feedback

‘We rocked it.’ How USPS pulled off delivering 380 million COVID-19 tests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up