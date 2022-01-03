CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
3 of 6 husky puppies stolen from Va. pet salon found

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 12:50 PM

HAMPTON, Va. — Three of the six newborn huskies stolen from an eastern Virginia pet salon have been found and reunited with their mother.

The dogs’ owner revealed the news as police announced Saturday a homeless man was arrested and charged with breaking into the business and taking the puppies.

The owner also runs Critter Cleaners. Bandi Murdock tells The Virginian-Pilot that officers found two of the 2-week-old puppies in a home where an acquaintance of the suspect lives.

The other was returned by a woman who told Murdock she paid for the puppy. Murdock says she remains worried about those who are missing.

