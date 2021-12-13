Staying in town? Here’s how you can foster a pet for the holidays

In Virginia, the Animal Welfare League of Arlington is allowing people to foster a dog, cat or small animal over the Christmas holidays.

Are you looking for someone to spend the holidays with? The Animal Welfare League of Arlington has the perfect companion to take a sleigh ride together with you.

The league is bringing back its program where people in the D.C. area can foster a dog, cat or small animal over the holidays to gift the animals a hiatus from the shelter.

All necessary supplies are provided by the shelter, though the league said foster families are welcome to buy extra toys and supplies.

Foster families need to live in Virginia, Maryland or D.C. and can’t leave the area with the pets.

All normal rules for fostering also apply and families are matched to pets on a first-come basis.

Those interested in fostering can fill out a form on the league’s website.