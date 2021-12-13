CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Arlington clinics for kids | Omicron cases in DC | Americans plan social holiday season | Local COVID-19 cases | Area vaccination numbers
Staying in town? Here’s how you can foster a pet for the holidays

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

December 13, 2021, 9:38 AM

Bring a foster pet home for the holiday’s this year (Courtesy Animal Welfare League of Arlington).

Are you looking for someone to spend the holidays with? The Animal Welfare League of Arlington has the perfect companion to take a sleigh ride together with you.

The league is bringing back its program where people in the D.C. area can foster a dog, cat or small animal over the holidays to gift the animals a hiatus from the shelter.

All necessary supplies are provided by the shelter, though the league said foster families are welcome to buy extra toys and supplies.

Foster families need to live in Virginia, Maryland or D.C. and can’t leave the area with the pets.

All normal rules for fostering also apply and families are matched to pets on a first-come basis.

Those interested in fostering can fill out a form on the league’s website.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

