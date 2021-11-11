CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Animals & Pets » Hank the cat's 5-day…

Hank the cat’s 5-day ordeal in tree is over — thanks to a group effort

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

November 11, 2021, 3:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

It sounds cliché — a big group joining together in Northeast D.C. to rescue a cat from a too-tall tree.

But that’s exactly what happened over the course of five days, when Delores Bushong’s beloved cat Hank climbed a bit too high.

“Having found no other option, we had to get creative,” said Samantha Miller, a spokesperson for the Humane Rescue Alliance in D.C..

The HRA worked for the first few days, but found it difficult to get Hank the cat down safely. For five days and four nights, the feline found himself 50 feet above the ground.

“I can only imagine how agonizing it was for Hank to be stuck 50 feet up in a tree without food or water and in direct sunlight for five days and four nights,” HRA vice president for field service Chris Schindler said.

The tree’s location and stability was the primary cause for concern, as rescuers wouldn’t be able to climb the tree or reach the cat using a ladder or fire truck.

Hank 50 feet high, trapped in a tree. (Courtesy, Human Rescue Alliance)

Hank finally caved when he was offered what rescuers called “Hank’s Party Pack” — a collection of treats and clothing with Bushong’s scent — and brought down using a basket-and-rope system.

HRA field services staff; neighbors who offered ladders and changed dog-walking patterns; and staff members from Casey Trees, a nonprofit environmental group that’s focused on caring for trees in the D.C. area, all assisted in getting the cat down.

Schindler acknowledged just how important these people were to Hank’s safe return.

“Hank’s successful rescue was undoubtedly made possible by the dozens of community members who worked together to help reunite this family,” Schindler said.

Bushong said she was glad to live in D.C., to have her cat back on the ground, and for the community’s ability to come together and bring this story to “a wonderful ending.”

“It brought the community together in a way that was amazing and allowed me to see just how many people would go out of their way to save this animal,” Bushong said.

Hank is back home, in his favorite chair, after five days and four nights trapped in a tree. (Courtesy, Human Rescue Alliance)

Editor’s Note: WTOP admits a bias toward wonderfully heartwarming stories like these, animals in general and cat protagonists. Digital writers at WTOP are unsure of the cat’s total number of lives at this time, with writers Will Vitka and Jack Pointer commenting “Hanks for the memories,” a reference to the popular Fall Out Boy track.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CMMC 2.0 could take as long as two years to come online

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

USPS outlines $8B infrastructure investment in 2022 as sign of 'bright future'

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up