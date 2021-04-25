CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure | COVID-19 numbers you should be encouraged by | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
New Hampshire Senate advances pet parity bill

The Associated Press

April 25, 2021, 4:32 PM

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Moving toward pet parity, the New Hampshire Senate has backed a bill that would require drivers to report collisions with cats as well as dogs.

State law already requires those who run over dogs to notify either police or the animal’s owner or else face a $1,000 fine. The Senate voted 20-4 on Thursday to add cats to the reporting requirement as well.

As passed by the House, the bill was known as “Arrow’s Law” in honor of a family pet that was killed outside the home of Rep. Daryl Abbas, the Salem Republican who sponsored the bill. The Senate removed the title, however, sending the bill back to the House for concurrence.

Gov. Chris Sununu has said he will sign the bill if it gets to his desk.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

