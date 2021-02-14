CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Animals & Pets » Snow leopard known for…

Snow leopard known for her 7 healthy cubs dies after cancer

The Associated Press

February 14, 2021, 7:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (AP) — A snow leopard that gained national attention for giving birth to seven cubs has died at 17 years old, a New Jersey zoo said Sunday.

Himani, who reared four litters of cubs at a time when snow leopard breeding success was at a low point, was “peacefully euthanized following a battle with cancer” on Friday, according to a press release from Cape May County.

“Her contributions to the conservation of her species and to the future of the Cape May County Zoo are immeasurable,” said Dr. Alex Ernst, associate veterinarian at the zoo.

Himani was born in June 2003 and came to the Cape May County Zoo in 2009 from the Knoxville Zoo in Tennessee, the Press of Atlantic City reported.

Himani’s cubs were moved to zoos across the country, carrying “her legacy and genetics to raise cubs of their own,” according to the zoo.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

IRS tells Congress to invest in agency modernization efforts

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up