Seal pup rescued at Delaware’s Cape Henlopen State Park

The Associated Press

DOVER, Del. — A 3-week-old seal pup has been rescued in Delaware.

The Delaware State News reports that the animal was found huddled against the dunes at Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes late last week.

Someone had reported the pup to the Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute.

Suzanne Thurman, MERR’s executive director, said it was unlikely she would have survived the night on her own because of the high tides.

The little seal was named Cupid in honor of Valentine’s Day.

She received hydration, nutritional therapy and other treatments at MERR.

She’s finishing up her recovery at a long-term rehabilitation facility.

