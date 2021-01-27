WATCH: National Zoo’s panda cub goes virtual for livestream

Locals aren’t the only ones keeping it virtual during the pandemic — the Smithsonian National Zoo’s fluffy panda cub Xiao Qi Ji is doing it too.
He’ll be the star of a free livestream the Zoo is hosting Wednesday from inside the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat.
The zoo said it will be a mix of prerecorded and live segments where the panda team will take viewers behind the scenes.
“You’ll experience an up-close, real-time look at Xiao Qi Ji as he walks, climbs, tumbles and explores his indoor habitat,” the National Zoo said. “See how the Panda Cams are operated, take a virtual tour of the panda house and get the answers to some of your most-asked questions.”
The livestream starts at 1 p.m. and is scheduled to run just until 1:15 p.m.
It will be hosted on the Zoo’s YouTube page and the Zoo’s Facebook page.
