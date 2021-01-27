CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers receive vaccine | US boosting vaccine deliveries | Md., Va. vaccination lag | Latest regional test results
Home » Animals & Pets » WATCH: National Zoo's panda…

WATCH: National Zoo’s panda cub goes virtual for livestream

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

January 27, 2021, 9:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Locals aren’t the only ones keeping it virtual during the pandemic — the Smithsonian National Zoo’s fluffy panda cub Xiao Qi Ji is doing it too.

He’ll be the star of a free livestream the Zoo is hosting Wednesday from inside the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat.

The zoo said it will be a mix of prerecorded and live segments where the panda team will take viewers behind the scenes.

“You’ll experience an up-close, real-time look at Xiao Qi Ji as he walks, climbs, tumbles and explores his indoor habitat,” the National Zoo said. “See how the Panda Cams are operated, take a virtual tour of the panda house and get the answers to some of your most-asked questions.”

The livestream starts at 1 p.m. and is scheduled to run just until 1:15 p.m.

It will be hosted on the Zoo’s YouTube page and the Zoo’s Facebook page.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

UPDATED: Biden repeals Schedule F, overturns Trump workforce policies with new executive order

Veteran of White House, DHS steps into federal CISO role

COVID helped teach Army how to build classified networks, both on and off bases

Makeup, nail polish and highlights are now all parts of the modern soldier

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up