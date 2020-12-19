CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. begins giving vaccines | DC health workers can schedule vaccinations | Md. lawmakers to focus on eviction challenges
Home » Animals & Pets » VIDEO: National Zoo's baby…

VIDEO: National Zoo’s baby panda lets out a ‘feisty bark’

Dan Friedell

December 19, 2020, 5:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The National Zoo’s baby giant panda showed off a little personality earlier this week, letting out a loud and feisty bark, according to a blog post written by an assistant panda curator.

Laurie Thompson, the assistant panda curator, said 4-month-old Xiao Qi Ji was resting on the morning of Dec. 16 while his mother, Mei Xiang was tending to the nest.

At some point all of the housekeeping must have disturbed the sleeping cub, because he let everyone know.

Zookeepers said Xiao Qi Ji has made this barking sound before, but this time it’s on video.

Dec. 16 also was the day of the recent wintry weather, and while Mei Xiang did go outside to explore a bit, Xiao Qi Ji stayed inside.

Zookeepers took advantage of that opportunity to give the baby panda a quick checkup, and found that he has some teeth coming in and now weighs 14.5 lbs. He’s gained just under 10 lbs. in two months.

You can see the video of the panda bark below:

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Here are some of the top IT, acquisition priorities for the incoming Biden administration

DARPA’s contribution to JADC2: ‘Mosaic’ warfare

‘Uncertainty’ in budget process after OMB ends call for agency performance metrics

Telework dominated 2020 and here are the reasons why it was successful

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up