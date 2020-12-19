VIDEO: National Zoo’s baby panda lets out a ‘feisty bark’

The National Zoo's baby giant panda showed off a little personality earlier this week, letting out a loud and feisty bark, according to a blog post written by an assistant panda curator.

Laurie Thompson, the assistant panda curator, said 4-month-old Xiao Qi Ji was resting on the morning of Dec. 16 while his mother, Mei Xiang was tending to the nest.

At some point all of the housekeeping must have disturbed the sleeping cub, because he let everyone know.

Zookeepers said Xiao Qi Ji has made this barking sound before, but this time it’s on video.

Dec. 16 also was the day of the recent wintry weather, and while Mei Xiang did go outside to explore a bit, Xiao Qi Ji stayed inside.

Zookeepers took advantage of that opportunity to give the baby panda a quick checkup, and found that he has some teeth coming in and now weighs 14.5 lbs. He’s gained just under 10 lbs. in two months.

You can see the video of the panda bark below: