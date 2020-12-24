Max and Erica Scherzer sponsor adoption fees for 11 animals at DC shelter

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer and his wife, Erica Scherzer, are sponsoring adoption fees for certain animals at the Humane Rescue Alliance through Dec. 31.

During the season of giving, Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer and his wife, Erica Scherzer, are sponsoring the adoption fees for 11 animals that have been under the care of the Humane Rescue Alliance through Dec. 31.

The animals selected have been with the organization for the longest, ranging from 51 days to over a year.

Stephanie Shain, executive vice president and chief operating officer at the Humane Rescue Alliance, said that by dropping the fee, the animals will start the new year at a “home with a family of their own.”

“Max and I know this year and holiday season have been particularly challenging for many community members, and we hope covering the fees for these special animals will help even more people discover the benefits of the human-animal bond,” said Erica Scherzer, who is also a Humane Rescue Alliance board member, in a statement.

The Scherzers are sponsoring the following animals:

The fee-waived adoptions will follow standard virtual adoption procedures.

More information about the adoption procedure, as well as a listing of animals currently available through the Humane Rescue Alliance, can be found online.

Since arriving to Washington in 2015, Max Scherzer has been involved in multiple initiatives with the Humane Rescue Alliance. He recorded an adoption awareness video and ran a pledge drive that matched donations for every strikeout he threw during the 2019 season.