After 9 months of recovery, gray seal returns to the ocean

The Associated Press

November 13, 2020, 12:27 PM

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md — A gray seal pup that was found on a Delaware beach with infections and other health problems has been released in Maryland after nine months of recovery.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that the seal, named Pippi Longstocking, was released Wednesday at Assateague State Park.

The pup was 1 month old when it was found in Dewey Beach. She was dehydrated, malnourished and suffering infections on her front flipper and in her ear.

The Marine Education Research Rehabilitation Institute coordinated her recovery at the National Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Center in Baltimore. Vets preformed a surgical procedure that effectively closed one of the seal’s ear holes. It was the first to ever be performed on a gray seal.

