Trigger discipline: Maryland has new gray triggerfish record holder

A Pennsylvania angler now holds the record for the largest gray triggerfish caught in Maryland, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

You could say he pulled the trigger on a record-breaking catch.

A Pennsylvania angler now holds the record for the largest gray triggerfish caught in Maryland, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources.

Logan Liddick, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, caught the 6-pound, 20-inch long fish Sept. 25 near a shipwreck 14 miles off the coast of Ocean City, the agency said.

Liddick used clam and squid as bait before the right bite took hold.

“There was a solid dead weight,” Liddick said. “This is a good fish.”

The previous record was held for almost a year by Ocean City resident Mike Glyphis for a 5.6-pound triggerfish.

Anglers who think they have a potential record catch should download and fill out a state record application and call 443-569-1381 or 410-260-8325.