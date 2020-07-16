CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Anne Arundel Co. restrictions on Friday | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
16.9 million baby oysters planted in Severn River

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

July 24, 2020, 10:43 AM

The Severn River Association and the Oyster Recovery Partnership announced Thursday that 16.9 million spat-on-shell (baby oysters) have been planted in Maryland.

The groups said the planting was done at the mouth of Weems Creek.

A planting originally scheduled for last year was delayed “due to low salinity limiting spat production,” according to a release.

Staff at Horn Point Laboratory and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources helped get this week’s planting accomplished.

