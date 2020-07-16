16.9 million baby oysters planted in Severn River

The Severn River Association and the Oyster Recovery Partnership announced Thursday that 16.9 million spat-on-shell (baby oysters) have been planted in Maryland.
The groups said the planting was done at the mouth of Weems Creek.
A planting originally scheduled for last year was delayed “due to low salinity limiting spat production,” according to a release.
Staff at Horn Point Laboratory and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources helped get this week’s planting accomplished.
