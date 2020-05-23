Got spots? Help name 4 new Smithsonian cheetah cubs

Four new cheetah cubs are in need of names after their mother, Echo, gave birth to the litter back on April 8.
You can watch the cheetah cubs — three boys and a girl — on the cheetah cub cam, and also vote for their names.
The cubs live at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Virginia.
There are only a few days remaining in the vote.
The winning names will be announced on May 27.
Right now, voters can choose among eight possible names, including:
Female names
- Iambe
- Vivace
- Amabala
Male names
- Jabari
- Hasani
- Tolbo
- Phoenix
- Erindi
See a video below of the cheetahs’ first exam with the institute’s veterinarians.