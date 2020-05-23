Home » Animals & Pets » Got spots? Help name…

Got spots? Help name 4 new Smithsonian cheetah cubs

Dan Friedell

May 23, 2020, 10:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
One of the new cheetah cubs born in Virginia. (Courtesy Smithsonian’s National Zoo)

Four new cheetah cubs are in need of names after their mother, Echo, gave birth to the litter back on April 8.

You can watch the cheetah cubs — three boys and a girl — on the cheetah cub cam, and also vote for their names.

The cubs live at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Virginia.

There are only a few days remaining in the vote.

The winning names will be announced on May 27.

Right now, voters can choose among eight possible names, including:

Female names

  • Iambe
  • Vivace
  • Amabala

Male names

  • Jabari
  • Hasani
  • Tolbo
  • Phoenix
  • Erindi

See a video below of the cheetahs’ first exam with the institute’s veterinarians.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up