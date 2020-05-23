Got spots? Help name 4 new Smithsonian cheetah cubs

Just a few days remain to cast your vote to name the National Zoo's new cheetah cubs.

Four new cheetah cubs are in need of names after their mother, Echo, gave birth to the litter back on April 8.

You can watch the cheetah cubs — three boys and a girl — on the cheetah cub cam, and also vote for their names.

The cubs live at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Virginia.

There are only a few days remaining in the vote.

The winning names will be announced on May 27.

Right now, voters can choose among eight possible names, including:

Female names

Iambe

Vivace

Amabala

Male names

Jabari

Hasani

Tolbo

Phoenix

Erindi

See a video below of the cheetahs’ first exam with the institute’s veterinarians.