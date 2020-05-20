Baby goat stolen from Baltimore garden reunited with owners

Police in Baltimore say a baby goat stolen from a community garden is back home and unharmed.

Police said officers were notified just before 10 p.m. Tuesday that the young Nigerian Dwarf goat named Ed had been “anonymously returned” to his owners.

Ed was reported missing from the Filbert Street Garden on Monday. The garden alleged on Facebook that two people tore through a fence, cut off a lock and broke into a barn to steal the animal, which weighs just 20 pounds and depends on his mother’s milk to survive.

Authorities didn’t say whether they were continuing to investigate.

