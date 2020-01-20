Bulldog stolen from DC home reunited with owner

Police believe someone went into the apartment, took the dog and the keys to the man's car.

A D.C. man and his 4-year-old English bulldog are back together again.

The dog was stolen from its owner’s Navy Yard apartment early Friday morning.

Police believe someone went into the apartment, took the dog and keys to the man’s car. The suspect then went to the building’s parking garage and drove off with a 2004 Honda Accord.

After bulldog Harvey was stolen, its owner posted on Facebook to spread the word about his missing dog. The post included a picture of Harvey and an image of the suspect, which was released by D.C. police.

On Sunday afternoon, the bulldog’s owner posted that Harvey has been found. They were reunited by the Humane Rescue Alliance.

In addition, D.C. police also announced the man’s car had been recovered.

Watch their happy reunion below.

